Facelifted VW Golf R Hits The Track During In-Depth Review

With hot hatchbacks like the Audi RS3 or the Mercedes-AMG A45 becoming less unassuming than some might like, cars such as the facelifted Golf R are quietly getting better.
V-Dub only added an extra 10 PS (10 HP) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) of torque to the updated Golf R, and yet its 310 PS (306 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) engine can push it to 100 km/h (62 mph) in as little as 4.6 seconds.
If that doesn't seem fast enough for you, try and remember that the first iteration of the A45 AMG (before the facelift) also needed 4.6 seconds in order to hit that same mark. We're talking supercar-like acceleration in a VW Golf, and that's impressive.
Now, thanks to this review from Autogefühl, we get a pretty in-depth look at the Golf R, as we hear about performance, on-board tech and even how easy or not so easy the car is to drift. You can of course, purchase the Golf R with either a manual gearbox or a DSG, though it seems that even if you're into doing all the work (opting for a manual), getting the Golf R to step out of line isn't that easy.
The reviewer states that he needed to really force the car in order to get it to slide, which pretty much means VW wanted to focus on performance rather than fun with this car. Speaking of performance, while it may be a really quick car, there's not much between this facelifted model and the one that came before it as far as straight line speed.
Luckily, there are some changes you can't ignore, both outside and in. We're talking new LED lights and a new composite color infotainment system, both available as standard on the hot hatchback.