Family Lets 14 Y.O. Son To Drive SUV On Florida HWY, He Crashes Injuring 7

A family road trip turned into a nightmare for several Tampa residents, after they allowed their 14-year old son to drive a 2000 Ford Explorer.
According to Florida police, cited by Fox13News, the SUV veered off the I-4 highway, near mile marker 4, on Saturday, around 7 pm, when the teen tried to switch lanes, but lost control and hit a barrier wall.
All 7 occupants were rushed to the hospital, including the young driver, his 32-year old mother, who was reportedly riding shotgun, her 34-year old boyfriend with their three young children, aged 3, 6 and 6, and another 16-year old teen. Besides the latter, all of them suffered serious injuries.
The teen driver's grandfather was baffled by the fact that his mother allowed him to drive the Explorer, but was grateful that he got to spend Easter with his grandchildren, while they're recovering at home. The man added that his daughter, along with her boyfriend, were most seriously injured, and had several surgeries.
Police charged the 14-year old kid for careless driving and driving without a license, and the adults are expected to be charged as well.
14yo driver crashed on I-4 Sat. sending 5 family members to hospital. Just spoke to grandfather. All 6 survived. @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/cCAxWrR8GA— Evan Lambert FOX 13 (@EvanLambertTV) April 16, 2017