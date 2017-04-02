Faraday Future Tests The FF 91 Against A Tesla Model X

Faraday Future may have faced a number of critics in recent months but that hasn’t stopped the startup testing the FF 91 and its suite of autonomous driving technologies.
Late last week, Faraday was filmed testing an FF 91 beta prototype in West Hollywood and was also spotted benchmarking it against a Tesla Model X. Footage shows both the FF 91 and the Model X equipped with Faraday Future’s self-driving hardware which includes a slew of sensors mounted on the roof.
The FF 91 prototype in question was adorned in body cladding but its identity is impossible to hide as its retains the same shape as the car unveiled at CES earlier this year. Additionally, its interior looks far from production-spec and appears completely stripped of any non-essentials.
FF says that when its first model hits the production line, it will have the most advanced self-driving system in the industry. This will include a retractable 3D lidar, 10 high-definition cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 13 long and short radars.
In February, the cash-strapped company admitted that it would put on hold its plan for a 3 million square-foot factory and instead build a smaller 650,000 square-foot factory to begin production of the FF 91. Faraday expects deliveries of the all-electric crossover to begin in 2019.