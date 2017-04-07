Fast & Furious-Like Heist Ends With Armored Truck Explosion

It seems you don't always need Dom and the gang in order to pull off something dangerous and illegal in traffic in broad daylight.
According to News 24, a gang of armed robbers blew up an armored cash-in-transit truck in Johannesburg, but not before securing an undisclosed amount of money for themselves and escaping in BMW and Mercedes-Benz cars.
As for how the heist went down, it would appear the robbers shot the tires on the armored truck right before noon on Saturday, then managed to force the guards out of the vehicle before executing stage two of their master plan.
"The guards were forced out of the vehicle before the suspects blew their cash van up with explosives," said the police in a statement. "The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money in cash boxes and one of the guard's firearms. They fled from the scene in two vehicles."
Luckily, the vehicles used in the heist have already been recovered by the police, and yet no arrests have been made, which means the suspects are still at large.
The video below shows the moment of the explosion and it's quite spectacular. It's a good thing nobody was seriously hurt, though paramedics did have to tend to a motorist at the scene for minor injuries.
Note: The language used by the people filming the action is not exactly safe for work.