Ferdinand Piech Rides Shotgun In First PTS 2018 Porsche 911 GT3

Shortly after being forced out of Volkswagen AG, Ferdinand Piech has been spotted riding shotgun in a brand new 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with his wife behind the wheel.
Despite Piech's fallout with key Volkswagen executives and being pressured into selling his 15 per cent stake in Porsche SE, the family holding company that controls Volkswagen AG, he appears to be the very first owner of a facelifted 991.2 GT3 with a Paint to Sample finish.
It is thought that the bright shade of blue adorning Piech's GT3 is either Riviera Blue or Mexico Blue and alongside it are a number of options reportedly only available to those within the VW family.
Chief among these are brake calipers painted in the same color as the exterior, an alcantara interior finished in Agatha Cognac and a 12 o'clock marker on the steering wheel that matches the exterior paint. Black wheels then complete what is surely one of the most attractive new GT3's we're likely to see.
Beyond the new styling elements that distinguish the new GT3 from the outgoing model is a brand new flat-six engine displacing 4.0-liters and delivering 500 hp and 338 lb-ft (458 Nm). When fitted with the available seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, that is enough oomph to accelerate the 2018 GT3 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.2 seconds.
The first 991.2 ever to hit Munich's streets! Driven by Ferdinand Piëch's wife and himself on the passenger seat. #Porsche #GT3 #pts #autogespot #gtspirit #itswhitenoise #car #carporn #amazingcars247 #dreamwhipz #cars #photograpy #car #carspotting #cargram #instalike #instagood #like #like4like #tagsforlikes #gaintrick #gainpost #follow #dupontregistry #carswithoutlimits #carlifestyle