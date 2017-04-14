Ferrari 488, McLaren 675LT, Z06 And Huracan Go Head-To-Head

Never before have there been so many phenomenal options in the supercar market. Whether it’s the Ferrari 488 GTB and Lamborghini Huracan from Italy, the British McLaren 675LT or America’s insane Corvette Z06, it's really hard to make a wrong choice.
But which of this current crop of supercars is the fastest around a track?
To find out, YouTuber Alejandro Salomon recently headed to Willow Springs with all four, plus professional racing driver Tristain Vautier. The winner isn’t all that surprising, but some of the other results are.
At the hand of the French driver, the McLaren 675LT lapped the circuit in 1 min 26.42 seconds. Rather amazingly, the three-year-old Lamborghini Huracan came home in 1 min 26.54 seconds, a seriously impressive time considering it is the entry-level model and not even the potent Performante version. In third came the Ferrari 488 (1:26.92) while the Corvette Z06 put up a respectable 1:28.40.
Looking beyond simple on-track performance, which of the four would you like to drive the most?