Ferrari F12 Onyx Concept F2X Longtail Spotted In Monaco

Out of all the amazing cars you're likely to see in Monaco around this time of year, these modded Ferrari F12berlinettas from Onyx Concept might be among the rarest ones.
What you're looking at here are two couch-built vehicles, designed and manufactured with the extensive use of carbon fiber in mind. The Monaco shots were taken by car spotter Dreeke, and posted very recently on Autogespot.
Here's a rundown of all the custom components installed on this F12. It's wearing an Onyx Aero F2X front bumper, a lower carbon aero splitter, front side vented aero bridge, side carbon sills (including fins), custom rear bumper, plus the carbon long tail split diffuser, tail spoiler and roof section.
Of course, that's not all. There's also the vented carbon side window cover, the bespoke milled exhaust quad tips (full switchable exhaust system), the diamond metal grills and mesh, forged 21 & 22" wheels, custom springs, a bespoke satin roof and an engine performance upgrade, good for 800 HP.
As you can see, the two cars spotted in Monaco are a little bit different. Not only is the white one a little more "visual" with the golden wheels and red leather interior, it also comes with LHD as opposed to the gray one which is RHD.
Onyx Concept's F2X Longtail tune for the F12berlinetta is limited to just 30 units worldwide.