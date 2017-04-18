Ferrari FXX Evoluzione Stradale Relisted For A Relatively Reasonable $3 Million [w/Video]

See this Ferrari? It looks like an Enzo, right? Only it's not. It's based on one, sure, but it's called the FXX, and it's a different beast entirely. It's one of only 30 or so made, but this one's rather unique – and it can be yours for the low, low price of £2.599,995.
Enthusiasts may recall the story of the FXX as the first in a series of track-bound supercars built by the factory in Maranello. Like the 599XX and FXX K that followed, the original FXX was designed as a rolling test bed to allow both the factory to try out new parts and wealthy clients take part in an official development program.
As such, the FXX was extensively modified over the Enzo. Its 6.3-liter V12 engine, for starters, was boosted to 800 horsepower. The F1-derived gearbox incorporated snappier shifts. Weight was reduced, brakes enlarged, downforce increased, the mirrors replaced by cameras.... It was a pretty complete transformation, almost like what you'd expect to see from a road car converted for race use, only the FXX wasn't bound by any specific set of regulations. It was further unhinged when Ferrari offered an upgrade to Evoluzione spec, boosting output up to 860 horsepower and altogether turning everything up to 11. Participation in the program cost a couple of million, plus another million or so for the Evo upgrade.
The factory held onto the cars (at least for the first while), organizing track sessions for its client development drivers around the world. But one owner wasn't satisfied keeping his FXX only for the track, though, so he had his converted for road use – not unlike what Lanzante Motorsport has done with the P1 GTR. It took some convincing in both Maranello and London, but after all the modifications were applied and the paperwork filed, what was left is what's claimed to be the only street-legal FXX in the world, or what we'd call the world's only FXX Evoluzione Stradale.
Sound familiar? We brought it to your attention a few months ago when it was listed for a frankly insane sum of $12.5 million. Since no one took it at that price, it's thankfully been lowered to a still enormous but far more reasonable asking price of £2.6 million (give or take five quid) – which at today's post-Brexit conversion rates, works out to about $3.25 million.
Now that's still a huge chunk of change, make no mistake about it. But considering that "run-of-the-mill" production Enzos are selling for $2-3 million these days and the sticker on this very rare FXX suddenly seems quite reasonable... in a relative sense, at least.
The Ferrari FXX Evoluzione | Road Legal | AMARI from AMARI™ TV on Vimeo.