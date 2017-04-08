Ferrari's 812 Superfast Configurator Is A Great Time Killer

The online configurator for Ferrari’s latest and greatest GT car, the 812 Superfast, has just been released and it is an excellent way to kill any spare time you may have.
A comprehensive palette of colors and shades are offered for the 812 Superfast and there are no less than three different wheels with six finishes to choose from. Additionally, the brake calipers can be customized and a selection of components can be finished in carbon fiber including the front splitter, rear diffuser and side skirts.
Inside, you’ll find over a dozen leather and alcantara surfaces and numerous special options that can be ticked to make each and every 812 unique.
Pricing details for the model have yet to be made public but it’ll inevitably be a lot more than most can afford. After all, it is Ferrari’s most powerful naturally-aspirated car ever with its 6.5-liter V12 delivering 789 hp at 8,500 rpm and 718 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.