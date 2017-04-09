Ferrari's New-Age Dino Looks Stunning In Latest Renderings

Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne revealed in mid-2015 that the Italian marque would produce a new-age Dino but failed to provide a specific timeline for the vehicle.
In the almost two years since, no further details about the potential McLaren 570S rival have been acknowledged and it wasn’t until two weeks ago that a potential test mule was spied disguised as a 458 Italia.
While no one outside of Ferrari knows for sure if the Dino will be revived anytime soon, the crew at Trazione Posteriore has decided to render the car from both the front and rear.
The basis for the renderings is the limited-edition Ferrari J50, unveiled late last year as a special for the Japanese market. Ferrari has confirmed the J50’s styling could preview the marque’s next design language and if it does, the new Dino can be expected to be one of the first recipients of the new design.
At the front, the car pictured includes similar, thin headlights incorporated into the front end as the J50 as well as a slightly less aggressive and more refined grille. The wing mirrors, wheels and side air intake have all been taken directly from the J50 and work beautifully with the finished product.
At the rear, the Dino includes a glass engine cover and four round taillights, a design element present on the J50, GTC4Lusso and 812 Superfast that will seemingly spread throughout Ferrari’s entire range.
What do you think of the finished design? Would you take this over a 570S or Porsche 911 Turbo?