Fiat's Italian Dealers Protest After Getting Some 6,000 New Cars They Did Not Order

Tensions are rising between Fiat and its Italian dealers, after the latter received a batch of cars that they had not ordered.
The vehicles in question include approximately 6,000 units of the slow-selling Tipo compact and Ducato large vans, that will now pile up to already large inventories, AutoNews reports.
"We were invoiced for a considerable number of Tipos that we did not order. They also had the wrong specifications, making them harder to sell. We already had a surplus of Tipos", said one dealer.
"Fiat overnight invoiced us with more than 5,000 units of a model that so far this year had sold just about 4,000 units a month", another dealer added.
Dealers chose to keep their names private, as they are concerned about how Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) might react.
While dealers continue to be angry by this decision, the automotive giant has increased its first-quarter deliveries with this move, and its revenue by €90 million ($96 million), something that should please Sergio Marchinonne, who expected the first 3 months of the year to be "the weakest".