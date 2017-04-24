Fifth Gear Searches For The Best Used Convertible

Summer is right around the corner so now is the perfect time to start thinking about convertibles.
Fifth Gear must have had a similar idea as the show's YouTube channel has released a video showing Tiff Needell looking for the best second-hand, rear wheel drive convertibles.
In this particular test, Needel checks out some cheaper alternatives to the Donkervoort D8 GTO which has a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine with up to 380 hp (385 PS) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque. It enables the car to rocket from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in as little as 2.8 seconds before topping out at speeds up to 167 mph (270 km/h).
To appease budget conscious buyers, the host checks out an aging but excellent Honda S2000. Coming in at £4,000 ($5,113), the model packs a lot of allure and a well-respected 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 236 hp (240 PS).
Being a British show, it's no surprise that 'queen and country' is represented by the TVR Chimaera. Equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 that develops 236 hp (240 PS), the £7,500 ($9,587) roadster accelerates from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 4.8 seconds.
Lastly, Needel checks tests a Caterham 7 Supersport 135 which clocks in at £10,000 ($12,781). As the most expensive of the bunch, the car is slightly down on power, at 133 hp (135 PS), but it rewards owners with a more engaging driving experience as well as a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of 4.8 seconds.