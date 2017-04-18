Finished PAL-V Flying Car To Premiere At Top Marques

The Liberty Pioneer and Liberty Sport flying cars from Dutch company PAL-V will debut at Top Marques Monaco later this month.
The first official images of the finished product were released in February but Top Marques will be the first time the car has been shown in 1 to 1 scale to customers and the public alike. It will be presented on the 20th of April by Prince Albert of Monaco.
PAL-V says the Liberty flying car is compliant with safety regulations around the world and initially, 90 examples of the Pioneer Edition will be produced, each priced at $599,000. At a later date, the entry-level $400,00 PAL-V Liberty Sport will hit the market.
The ins and outs of the Liberty’s powertrain aren’t known, but PAL-V says it is technically a gyroplane even though it more closely resembles a helicopter.
Speaking about the vehicle, PAL-V chief executive Robert Dingemanse said “After years of hard work, beating the technical and qualification challenges, our team succeeded in creating an innovative flying car that complies with existing safety standards determined by regulatory bodies around the world.
“Later in 2017 we will start building a preproduction series followed by the manufacturing of the first PAL-V Libertys for our early ‘pioneer' clients. Deliveries of road and air certificated models are scheduled by the end of 2018. This truly is a pivotal time in aviation and mobility history,” he said.