First 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Fetches $250,000 At Auction

The first 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE has fetched $250,000 at Barrett-Jackson’s most recent auction and was purchased by none other than Rick Hendrick.
All funds will benefit United Way, a charity that focuses on providing education, income and health for everyone and for Hendrick, this Camaro ZL1 1LE is just the latest in a long-line of vehicles he has purchased from Barrett-Jackson. They include the first 2012 Camaro ZL1 and the first 2017 Acura NSX.
Compared to the ‘regular’ Camaro ZL1, the 1LE makes the muscle car even more track-oriented and incorporates a fleet of new aerodynamic components, including a large rear wing, and around GM’s 18-turn Milford Road Course test track, is three seconds faster than a typical ZL1.
Power continues to come from the automaker’s familiar 6.2-liter LT4 V8 engine delivering 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The key performance gains are made through the aforementioned carbon fiber rear wing, front canards and a bold splitter. The ZL1 1LE also benefits from lightweight Multimatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve dampers at all four corners.
Regular customers will be able to get their hands on the 1LE later this year. Pricing details are still yet to be announced.