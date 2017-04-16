First Impressions Behind The Wheel Of Seat's New Ibiza

Unveiled earlier this year before making it's world premiere at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March, the new Seat Ibiza just had its press launch in Barcelona, Spain.
This means we get to see the Spanish brand's rival to the popular Renault Clio and Ford Fiesta, in the first real-world test drives in the hands of automotive journos, including the likes of AutoExpress and WhatCar.
Naturally, the focus is on the new 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that churns out 147hp in the FR, which provides a very close hot-hatch feel and will serve as the most potent offering until the Cupra arrives.
However, the 1.0-liter three-cylinder unit, available with either 93hp or 113hp, seems to be an interesting choice too. Even if it remains pretty much the same as in the previous Ibiza, it has been refined and is now quieter and smoother.
The ride is said to be composed, no matter what version is selected, although the FR does feel a bit stiffer.
Moreover, soundproofing has been improved, thus making the cabin quieter, but the wind noise hasn’t disappeared completely from the picture.
Seat already opened the order books for the new Ibiza in selected European markets, some two months before the first deliveries start. But if you're looking at the 1.5 TSI, then you should wait a bit before making a deposit, as this will become available later on.