First Trailer Of Bruce McLaren’s Biopic Is Here

McLaren released the first trailer of the biographical film dedicated to its founder, Bruce McLaren.
The film will tell the story of the New Zealander racing driver, engineer and inventor who went on and became not only the founder of McLaren Motor Racing team but also the youngest driver of the era to have won a grand prix.
Four years after his maiden F1 victory, Bruce founded his own racing team, setting the foundations for the historic brand McLaren is these days.
The M1A became the first McLaren car in 1964 and its successor, the M1B entered the inaugural Can-Am championship, finishing third in the series. McLaren took its first title the next year, marking the start of one of the most impressive stints in motorsports history. Between 1967 and 1970, McLaren won 37 out of the 43 Can-Am races, with 19 of them being one-twos.
Unfortunately Bruce died at young age, when the M8D Can-Am race car he was testing spun out of control at the Goodwood Circuit in 1970 and never got the chance to see his company become one of the leading brands in the industry.
The film is expect to be released soon.