Fisker EMotion To Be Unveiled In August With 400+ Mile Range

Henrik Fisker has taken to Twitter to announce his new EMotion electric vehicle will be unveiled on August 17th.
Shown last October, the Emotion is a stylish sedan which looks to battle the Tesla Model S. The company hasn't revealed much about the car but has previously said it will ride on a lightweight carbon fiber and aluminum platform.
The EMotion will feature a highly-advanced powertrain which reportedly uses graphene supercapacitors instead of traditional lithium-ion batteries. The technology was jointly developed by Fisker and Nanotech Energy and promises to give the car an impressive range in excess of 400 miles (643 km). The EMotion won't be a slouch either as Fisker has previously stated it will have a top speed of 161 mph (259 km/h).
Besides having a high-tech powertrain, the EMotion will have an advanced autonomous driving system. Little is known about it, but the system is currently being developed by an outside supplier.
Full details will likely be announced in August but Fisker has hinted the car will be built at the VLF Automotive factory in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Pricing remains a mystery but it is expected to be cost as much as higher-end versions of the Tesla Model S.
Fisker EMotion: Coming soon in Aug 17, with a 400 + EV range. Very exciting times! pic.twitter.com/c6bn3RrDFD— Henrik Fisker (@FiskerOfficial) April 23, 2017
