Fisker Shows Revised EMotion Design In New Teaser

Henrik Fisker has released a new teaser image of the EMotion sedan he plans to introduce on August 17.
The first images of the sedan surfaced late last year but the image above shows that the car has undergone some styling changes since those initial renderings. Most notably we can see that the headlights have been revised and that a new hood absent of any air vents is fitted. The teaser also shows that the EMotion will have butterfly doors at the front and backwards-opening butterfly doors at the rear.
Beyond the vehicle’s bold design, Fisker is making some serious claims about the EMotion and has previously revealed that it will have a carbon fiber and aluminium platform as well as a powertrain that uses graphene supercapacitors in place of traditional lithium-ion batteries. This will apparently be enough to power the sedan for over 400 miles (643 km) on a single charge.
In his latest tweet, Fisker mentions that the lightweight construction of the EMotion will make it 20 per cent lighter than comparably-sized cars.
