Floyd Mayweather's Selling His Pair Of Bugatti Veyrons [86 Photos + Video]

Professional athletes often make more money than they know what to do with – prize fighters especially. Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has been known to spend a lot of his cash on cars. And now he's selling two... but not just any two.
Among the millions upon millions that the champ –regarded as one of the best fighters the world has ever known – has dropped on high-end exotic supercars were a pair of Bugatti Veyrons that he picked up for a combined total of $6.5 million (or about one tenth of his total fortune).
Those two Veyrons – both roadsters – are now listed for sale by the Luxury Auto Collection, a dealership based out of the automotive-clearing metropolis of Scottsdale, Arizona.
In one corner (if you'll pardon the expression) is a 2011 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport in white and red. It's decked out in matte white with red carbon trim on the outside, and red and white leather inside. Based on the earlier spec, Bugatti's signature 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine here cranks out about 1,000 horsepower. With just over 1,668 miles on the odometer, it's listed for $2.45 million.
Alongside it, the broker also has listed Mayweather's 2015 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse – featuring that same removable roof panel as the first, but with the more potent engine from the Super Sport good for around 1,200 hp. It's done up in a livery reminiscent of the world-record edition, with matte black bodywork offset by bright orange trim inside and out. With four fewer years to play with it, the champ only put 1,041 miles on this one, and it's listed for an eye-watering $3.95 million.
Mayweather may be clearing these out to make room for (and perhaps finance the purchase of) his incoming Chiron. Then again, he's also been known to own a Koenigsegg, a Ferrari Enzo, and a variety of other seven-figure exotics. So who knows what fiscal responsibility looks like for a guy with more money than some small countries.
Either way, if they both sell for their asking prices, he'll have recouped almost as much as he paid for them, and have plenty left over after taking delivery of their replacement. Check them each out in the (very) extensive image galleries below, and the Vitesse in the video as well.