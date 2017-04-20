For Your $1.5 Million, Will It Be A Bugatti Or A Koenigsegg?

We've entertained some abstract theoretical questions in our time, but the idea of which seven-figure supercar we'd pick is beyond hypothetical for most of us. After all, most of us don't have the millions to spend on one. And even if we did, they typically carry years-long waiting lists.
But suppose for a moment that you had the cash. You could skip the lines (and save a bundle) by buying second-hand. So which would it be, a Bugatti or a Koenigsegg?
Manhattan Motorcars just happens to have one of each in stock. They're both 2008 models with 1,000-2,000 miles on the odometer, and if you had the cash (or the credit), you could take either home for about $1.5 million.
In one corner, we have a Veyron – all in black with a cognac leather interior and 1,939 miles on the clock. In the other, a Koenigsegg CCX in silver with a blue cockpit and 1,118 miles under its beltline.
As far as power goes, the Bugatti has its Nordic rival beat. That's no mean feat considering that the CCX (precursor to today's Agera) packs a 4.7-liter twin-supercharged V8 good for 800 horsepower, but the Veyron boasts an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 rated at 1,000 hp. The Bugatti is also faster: 62 comes in 2.5 seconds (versus the Koenigsegg's 3.2) and it keeps going until it's cracked 253 mph (where the CCX has run out of steam at “only” 245).
Where the Swede has the Alsatian beat is in rarity. The factory in Angelholm only made thirty CCXs, where Molsheim produced ten times as many Veyron coupes – plus another 150 roadsters with removable roof panels (like every Koenigsegg has).
The Bugatti is listed for $1,595,000; the Koenigsegg for $1,495,000. The difference would be enough to buy a decently spec'd Porsche 911 to go with it, but isn't likely to make or break it for any real prospective buyers. So if you were one of them, which would you choose?