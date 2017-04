Ford F-250 XLT Super Duty Looks Slammin' On 26-Inch Forgiato Rims

Photo Gallery

We have to be honest: customizing pickups for road-going performance never made a whole lot of sense to us. These are workhorses, after all – sometimes off-roaders – but not sports cars, pony cars, or muscle cars. Once in a while we see something cool enough to make us rethink that, though. Like this custom Ford Super Duty This project is the work of a guy named Topo of TS Designs , who goes by the handle of Wide Body King. And it's not hard to see why.His Majesty has taken a Ford F-250 XLT, blistered out the wheel arches, dropped it to the ground, and fitted it with a set of 26-inch Forgiato Sincro wheels – custom-painted with black and red spokes and silver rums to match the truck's bodywork.The finished product, displayed at SEMA last year , doesn't look like it'd be much use hauling lumber or carrying equipment to some remote location off the beaten path. It could still be good for towing a sizable trailer, but we suspect all it'll be used for is cruising. Just why you'd need a heavy-duty truck for that, we don't know. But it looks pretty boss.