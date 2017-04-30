Ford F-250 XLT Super Duty Looks Slammin' On 26-Inch Forgiato Rims

We have to be honest: customizing pickups for road-going performance never made a whole lot of sense to us. These are workhorses, after all – sometimes off-roaders – but not sports cars, pony cars, or muscle cars. Once in a while we see something cool enough to make us rethink that, though. Like this custom Ford Super Duty.
This project is the work of a guy named Topo of TS Designs, who goes by the handle of Wide Body King. And it's not hard to see why.
His Majesty has taken a Ford F-250 XLT, blistered out the wheel arches, dropped it to the ground, and fitted it with a set of 26-inch Forgiato Sincro wheels – custom-painted with black and red spokes and silver rums to match the truck's bodywork.
The finished product, displayed at SEMA last year, doesn't look like it'd be much use hauling lumber or carrying equipment to some remote location off the beaten path. It could still be good for towing a sizable trailer, but we suspect all it'll be used for is cruising. Just why you'd need a heavy-duty truck for that, we don't know. But it looks pretty boss.