Ford Mustang Is The World's Best Selling Sports Car With 150,000 Units Sold Globally

For the second year in a row, the Ford Mustang has been named as the world’s best-selling sports car.
According to HIS Markit new vehicle registration data, in excess of 150,000 Mustangs were sold around the world in 2016, a 6 per cent increase over 2015 thanks largely to heightened demand in China and Germany as well as the model’s introduction to new markets like New Caledonia, Gibraltar and Bonaire.
In 2016, international sales of the Mustang soared by 101 per cent to almost 45,000 vehicles. In China, the Mustang has quickly become the highest-selling sports car after enjoying a 74 per cent increase in sales over 2015.
In a statement, Ford Mustang marketing manager Mark Schaller said “The legacy of Mustang continues to grow, and in places it never reached before. We continue to make it available in new markets, and drivers in those markets continue to respond with resounding approval.”
Since production of the sixth-generation Mustang started at Ford’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant in 2015, over 395,000 have been built and 98,000 shipped outside of the United States.