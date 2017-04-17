Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 And GT350R Survive Through 2018MY

Ford has confirmed that the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R will survive through the 2018 model year.
Importantly, the 2018 GT350 models won't be based around the facelifted 2018 Mustang and instead be unchanged from the 2017 models. Ford says the only difference is that the 2018 cars will now be offered in Orange Fury, Kona Blue and Lead Foot Gray.
Power for the two models continues to come from a high-revving 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V8 engine delivering 526 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. There's also MagneRide dampers and Brembo brakes, just like before.
In October last year, reports surfaced suggesting that the GT350 twins would receive a dual-clutch transmission option. However, we now know that won't be true unless Ford decides to facelift and heavily update the two models for the 2019 or 2020 model years.
Ford hasn't released pricing details for the 2018 GT350 and GT350R but no changes are expected.