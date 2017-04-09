Ford Mustang Wears Self-Deprecating Plate Before Human Buffet

Ford Mustangs instinctively think of humans as prey. Just as a lion preys on wildebeest in Africa or a tiger hunts down wild boar in a tropical forest in Asia, the Ford Mustang is a blood-thirsty animal that feeds off people.
Unlike many of mother nature’s greatest hunters, the Mustang doesn’t creep up on its prey in a stealth-like manner. Oh no. Instead, it wags its tail wildly in front of groups of people before violently snapping at its bewildered, smartphone-holding prey like a bear violently swatting at a salmon.
Given the muscle car’s love for human flesh, one owner in North Carolina decided to fit the car with a license plate reading ‘MMMCROWD’ and it is oh so perfect.
After all, the Mustang does have a proven track record of feeding off people attending Cars & Coffee events, just as this example will probably do at some stage in the future.