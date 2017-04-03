Ford Recalls Thousands Of 2017 F-250 Trucks Because They Could Roll Away In Park

Ford's safety campaign frenzy continues with yet another recall that surrounds thousands of F-250s.
Built in Kentucky between October 9, 2015, and March 30, 2017, and powered by 6.2-liter engines, these F250s are in danger of rolling away on their own, due to a damaged park rod.
"In the affected vehicles, a damaged park rod actuating plate might not achieve mechanical park within the automatic transmission after the driver moves the shift lever to park", says Ford.
The Michigan-based automaker is advising owners to use the parking brake at all times to keep the F-250s stationary, adding that an unintended movement could increase the risk of injury or crash. No accidents or injuries have been associated with this condition, so far.
All 52,608 vehicles located in North America, including the 48,421 in the United States and federalized territories, and 4,143 in Canada, will have to be taken back to the dealers, which will inspect and replace the park rod actuating plate if necessary, at no cost to the customer.
Ford have yet to release a recall notification schedule, but owners should expect to hear from the company in the coming weeks.