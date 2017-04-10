Ford's Fusion Hybrid Is An Industry First Police Responder

Ford is no stranger to shaking up the industry and while its latest venture may not revolutionize the industry, it is a world first.
Set to be unveiled in Los Angeles and New York is Ford's new Police Responder Hybrid Sedan, based around the Fusion. It has been released as Ford's second of 13 electrified vehicles the company plans to introduce in the next five years that will include an all-electric small SUV, a hybrid F-150, a hybrid Mustang and a hybrid self-driving vehicle.
According to Ford president of The Americas, Joe Hinrichs, “Electrifying our next generation of vehicles is core to our unwavering commitment to sustainability. By being a leader in electrified vehicles, we remain committed to delivering cars, trucks and SUVs that are better not only for our customers, but for the environment and society as well.”
Ford has ensured the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan is fully functional for police duty. Among its custom features are front deflector plates, heavy duty suspension components, police-purposed wheels, tires and hubcaps and even a regenerative braking system with 17-inch discs and twin-piston calipers.
Power for the vehicle comes from a 2.0-liter engine outfitted with a small electric motor fed by an advanced lithium-ion battery. It has been calibrated for law enforcement's unique duty cycle and has the capacity to run in battery-only mode for up to 60 mph (96 km).
Ford says police departments across the United States will take delivery of the car next summer.
According to Los Angeles Police Department chief Charlie Beck, “Our mission to create safe and healthy communities in Los Angeles is achieved through sustainable approaches in community policing, and that includes embracing new technologies. Patrol vehicles are a police officer’s office, and we expect them to not only be economically and environmentally efficient, but also an effective tool for fighting crime in major metropolitan areas.”