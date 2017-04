Ford's Production Fusion Hybrid Cop Car Goes On Patrol In New York

PHOTO GALLERY

Ford's new Fusion Hybrid Police Responder is now on display at the 2017 New York Auto Show , and it looks ready for action.Among its noteworthy features, we find custom front deflector plates, heavy duty suspension components, police-purposed wheels, tires and hub caps, and a regenerative braking system just to keep things efficient when chasing down suspects.Propelling this Fusion Hybrid along is a 2.0-liter engine, working together with a small electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Seen as how this is a cop car, Ford made sure the Fusion Police Responder could run in battery-only mode for up to 60 mph (96 km/h).Speaking of its duties as a patrol car, Ford says that it's certified by police agencies to be tough enough to handle pursuits for longer periods at various speeds - while tackling obstacles such as curbs and flooded intersections.More than that, the car will help cities decrease their emissions and increase fuel savings for police departments, thanks to its EPA-estimated combined gas mileage of 38 mpg (6.2l/100km) - more than twice as good as the current Police Interceptor with its 3.7-liter V6, which can only manage around 18 mpg (13l/100km).Orders for the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan will start coming in this spring, with first deliveries expected to reach police departments nationwide next summer.