Ford's Production Fusion Hybrid Cop Car Goes On Patrol In New York

Ford's new Fusion Hybrid Police Responder is now on display at the 2017 New York Auto Show, and it looks ready for action.
Among its noteworthy features, we find custom front deflector plates, heavy duty suspension components, police-purposed wheels, tires and hub caps, and a regenerative braking system just to keep things efficient when chasing down suspects.
Propelling this Fusion Hybrid along is a 2.0-liter engine, working together with a small electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Seen as how this is a cop car, Ford made sure the Fusion Police Responder could run in battery-only mode for up to 60 mph (96 km/h).
Speaking of its duties as a patrol car, Ford says that it's certified by police agencies to be tough enough to handle pursuits for longer periods at various speeds - while tackling obstacles such as curbs and flooded intersections.
More than that, the car will help cities decrease their emissions and increase fuel savings for police departments, thanks to its EPA-estimated combined gas mileage of 38 mpg (6.2l/100km) - more than twice as good as the current Police Interceptor with its 3.7-liter V6, which can only manage around 18 mpg (13l/100km).
Orders for the Police Responder Hybrid Sedan will start coming in this spring, with first deliveries expected to reach police departments nationwide next summer.