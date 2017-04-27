Formula One Ditches Halo In Favor Of 'Shield' Concept

The FIA has ditched its immediate plan to introduce the controversial halo head protection devices in F1 next season in favour of a new ‘shield’ device.
The shield concept bares similarities to the Aeroscreen devised by Red Bull Racing but incorporates a clear screen stretching along the nose and terminating just prior to the cockpit. Tests of the shield will be carried out this year to ensure it is strong enough to deflect a wheel and tire at 150 mph before attention turns towards its impact on visibility.
As it stands, the halo device is the only one proposed to have been proven to offer protection from large flying debris as Red Bull’s Aeroscreen failed its initial tests.
At this stage, the FIA intends on introducing the shield device in 2018 but has said that if it fails tests, the halo will be used next season instead.
Alongside these developments, the FIA and leading team bosses agreed that the shark fins and T-wings of this year’s cars will be banned from 2018.
