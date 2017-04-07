Fully Restored Lamborghini Miura By PoloStorico Is Simply Gorgeous

Considered by many to be the first supercar ever made, the Lamborghini Miura is an exciting and gorgeous machine, which is why PoloStorico decided to revive yet another example.
The brand's very own restoration department took chassis #5030, a Super Veloce (SV), and spent more than 2,000 hours on working on the body, engine, and interior, using original Lamborghini parts in the process.
Finished in its correct factory color - Oro Metallizzato, which was achieved using the original paint formula, and with its metal parts being treated against rust and corrosion, the Lamborghini Miura SV was brought back to life. And since this is not a common achievement, the Italians have it on display at Techno Classica, in Essen, Germany, where it will remain until April 9.
Another Lamborghini supercar is currently in the process of restoration - a Countach LP400 'Periscopio', and sits under the spotlight at the same event as the Miura.
However, since it's not finished, the Raging Bull have brought its chassis to Essen. When done, it will retain its original details, featuring a Giallo exterior over a tobacco leather interior. It will also have its mechanical components, electrical systems, engine, and those complicated scissor doors overhauled.