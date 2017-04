Furious Cyclist Smashes Laughing Mazda Driver's Mirror

VIDEO

While we understand that road users can get frustrated for any number of reasons, damaging other people's property won't do anything other than cause you even more problems In this footage captured by a vehicle from behind, a cyclist lost his temper during an argument with the driver and went on to smash his mirror because, you know, people tend to get carried away.Here's what the driver of the dashcam car said about the incident:Obviously, we don't have the backstory here. Maybe the Mazda driver did indeed do something tremendously stupid and dangerous, or perhaps the cyclist was a drama queen overreacting for nothing. We just don't know.Either way, we think he needs to keep that road rage contained and find other ways of dealing with anger when it arises.