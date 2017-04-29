Furious Cyclist Smashes Laughing Mazda Driver's Mirror

While we understand that road users can get frustrated for any number of reasons, damaging other people's property won't do anything other than cause you even more problems.
In this footage captured by a vehicle from behind, a cyclist lost his temper during an argument with the driver and went on to smash his mirror because, you know, people tend to get carried away.
Here's what the driver of the dashcam car said about the incident: "I was on my way to the grocery store and all I saw was the biker turning around to the driver's side of the car and I figured there was going to be a fight going on. That's when I opened my window and I heard him say: 'You almost killed me back there, why are you laughing at me?' And then he started smashing the side mirror."
Obviously, we don't have the backstory here. Maybe the Mazda driver did indeed do something tremendously stupid and dangerous, or perhaps the cyclist was a drama queen overreacting for nothing. We just don't know.
Either way, we think he needs to keep that road rage contained and find other ways of dealing with anger when it arises.