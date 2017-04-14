G-Power's Latest BMW M4 Is A 670 HP Missile

When the BMW M4 leaves the factory, its 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine delivers 425 hp and 550 Nm of torque. In other words, it’s fast.
Nevertheless, famed tuning company G-Power has worked its magic on the two-door sports car, lifting power to 680 PS (670 hp) and 760 Nm of twisting force, enough to send the car to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds and through to a 330 km/h (205 mph) top speed.
These gains have been achieved through a host of modifications, which include custom turbochargers that incorporate a new turbine and curved turbine blades.
Additionally, a lightweight titanium exhaust system has been fitted and coupled with 90 mm carbon tailpipes. Last but not least among the mods, is G-Power’s new Bi-Tronik 2 V4 ECU remap.
Alongside the engine upgrades, G-Power offers the M4 with a set of bespoke coilovers with adjustable shock absorbers. Hurricane RR forged wheels measuring 21x9 and 21x10.5 then complete what is surely one of the market’s most well-rounded M4 packages.