Geely's MPV Concept Doesn't Look Half Bad

Geely has just presented its MPV Concept in Shanghai and as yesterday’s teaser image suggested, it looks quite attractive.
The design of the Geely MPV somewhat reminds us of Mazda’s eye-catching Nagare design language from the mid-2000s, particularly at the front end where the lower grille incorporates curved strakes and bold lines. We can also see a bit of Kia in the front grille but overall, it is a very distinctive design and certainly one of the most impressive MPV’s we’ve laid eyes on.
At the sides, the MPV concept ditches traditional wing mirrors in favour of small cameras and has a strong character line running from the front of the doors through to the taillights. The B-, C- and D-pillars have also been blackened out to give the impressive of a floating roof which itself is made almost entirely from glass.
The rear of the concept is certainly head turning as well and includes thin, horizontal taillights and sophisticated lines. Of the interior shots available, we can also see a large central display protruding out of the dashboard and a set of sporty but inevitably uncomfortable seats.
No powertrain details have been publicized and Geely hasn’t yet said whether it intends on bringing the MPV to the market.