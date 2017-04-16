Geely's New MPV Concept Gets Teased Before Shanghai

Prior to the Shanghai Auto Show kicking off, Chinese carmaker Geely has previewed its new MPV concept.
Few details about the vehicle are available at this early stage but the teaser shows that Geely’s first attempt at a people-mover will consist of a seriously lengthy vehicle that promises to not only be practical but also quite pleasing to the eye.
Among the obvious design elements visible are both short front and rear overhangs, a set of headlights with incorporated LED daytime running lights and B- and C-pillars that appear to seamlessly be integrated into the windows.
Geely’s plans for the concept aren’t yet known but if it receives a positive reception, it could hit the Chinese market in the next few.