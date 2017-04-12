Genesis GV80 Fuel Cell SUV Concept Shows BMW X5 Rival

Video

Following reports that Genesis was going to unveil an SUV concept during this year's NY Auto Show, the GV80 fuel cell concept is here to prove all those voices correct.The GV80 Concept represents Genesis' first take on a versatile luxury SUV, displaying a confident posture on the road, while also boasting a spacious interior with immersive technology for passengers to enjoy.In order to get you from A to B, the GV80 Concept uses the latest plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric technology, with Genesis determined to continue studying the benefits of such an alternative propulsion system for future product applications."The GV80 Concept is a SUV that alludes to the confidence and evolution of the Genesis brand – its design is timeless, with an understated yet dynamic overall surface complexity," said head of Genesis Design, Luc Donckerwolke. "These are all characteristics that embody Genesis products and delicately reflect distinctive elements, which you’ll continue to see in future models from our brand.""There is a unique energy and diverse global culture to New York that is fitting for Genesis, and we are excited to unveil the GV80 Concept here," added Genesis boss, Manfred Fitzgerald. "This concept is an important milestone for the brand to share our vision of the future, introducing a further expansion of our product portfolio."In terms of aesthetics, the GV80 Concept is distinguished by its proportions, "finely balanced with dominant surfaces, exhibiting sophistication and functionality." In other words, it looks like a modern SUV, which is what Genesis wanted to convey.The front of the car features the signature Genesis crest grille, that together with the wide-set horizontal quad headlights with jewel-like graphics help give the SUV a significant presence on the road. A careful look also reveals an aerodynamic front spoiler designed to channel air through precision facet cut-outs around the front wheels and side rocker panels.The rear boasts slim quad lamps elongated towards the quarter panel. Their design is very simple but thanks to the laser fiber optic technology, they also produce a unique lighting signature for future Genesis owners to be proud of. Other exterior features include the profile's parabolic design line, muscular fenders, 23" mesh alloys and electronic door handles resting underneath the crease line for enhanced aerodynamic performance and visual simplicity.*developing story!