Genesis' New York Concept Tipped To Be An SUV

We already know that Genesis will unveil an all-new concept at the New York Auto Show and according to a report, it will be an SUV.
Citing unnamed sources, The Investor reports that the concept will debut on April 12 and if it is indeed an SUV, be the first of its kind for Hyundai’s luxury division.
Specific details about the Genesis SUV concept are hard to come by but current word indicates it will be similarly sized to the Hyundai Santa Fe and based around the same platform as the Genesis G80 and G90. That also means it will have the company’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system and the ability to be powered by a number of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines.
Sources suggest that the model will initially hit the Korean market in 2019 before arriving in Europe the following year.
