Genesis Says Designs Of Its Models Won't Mimic Each Other

Genesis says that the designs of its future models will all be unique and that it won’t follow the lead of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Given that the luxury brand is just 15 months old, chief designer John Krsteksi told Motoring that the company needs to be bold in its designs in order to rival the established marques. That means that it won’t make its vehicles all look the same, like Mercedes-Benz has done with the S-Class, E-Class and C-Class for example.
“No, we’re not doing that. We feel like each platform deserves its own unique personality.
“I think we will define our own path and strategically we feel pretty confident that we have a lot to bring each one of the platforms. I don’t see the pressure for us. I just see unlimited [outcomes] with no ceiling. That is what we’re doing. We don’t feel constrained to try to live up to something that was there before,” Krteksi said.
Of course, there will be certain design elements which feature across the Genesis range, including its upcoming G70 sports sedan and the GV70 and GV80 SUVs. For example, the company’s familiar crest front grille will be adopted by all its models and eventually, the quad, horizontal headline design previewed by the GV80 Concept.