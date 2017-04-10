Genesis To Debut All-New Concept In New York, Watch It Here On Wed

Video

For a second year in a row, the Hyundai Group’s luxury brand Genesis will bring a brand new concept for its world premiere at the New York Auto Show.The recently established Genesis marque is holding the name and type of car it will present in the Big Apple on Wednesday, April 12, close to its chest, but we do know that their 2017-2020 roadmap includes the presentation of two SUVs, a sports coupe and a sports sedan in addition to the existing G90 large and G80 mid-size sedans.Given that Genesis has already teased the compact sports saloon that’s rumored to bear the G70 moniker at last year’s New York Auto Show, they could show a crossover study this week.Born out of Hyundai’s need to expand their reach to the premium segment with a new brand after testing the waters with the Hyundai Genesis sedan and larger Equus,* Developing Story