Genesis Working On a Luxurious Two-Door GT

Genesis made a bit of a splash this week when they introduced the GV80 concept at the New York Auto Show.
While some have criticized the crossover's styling, something a lot more interesting is in the works.
Genesis head of design Luk Donckerwolke confirmed the brand's lineup will "certainly" include a "Gran Turismo two-door" model. Donckerwolke declined to go into specifics but told CarsAdvice he's "creating something new" and has an advantage over establish brands that are "guided by the past."
While most luxury GTs are powered by a big V8 engine, Genesis could go in a different direction as Manfred Fitzgerald stated "alternative propulsion systems are at the very core of this brand and I truly believe that." Donckerwolke, on the other hand, would love to see a V8 engine in the GT so it will be interesting to see who wins out.
It remains unclear when the Genesis GT will be introduced but it will join the company's growing lineup which is slated to consist of two crossovers, an assortment of sedans, and a sporty coupe which will likely be the successor to the Hyundai Genesis Coupe.