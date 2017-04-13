German Automakers Thinking Of Publishing Real-World Fuel Economy Figures

Automakers from Germany are discussing whether to follow the lead of French group PSA and publish more realistic fuel economy figures in order to boost consumer confidence.
Previously, PSA published so-called "real fuel consumption" for a great number of Peugeot, Citroen and DS models, after applying a new testing protocol.
Recently, VW Group CEO Matthias Mueller stated that his company is also discussing a similar action with its German competitors in the VDA. "I expect that we will come to a solution in the foreseeable future," said the VW boss.
However, according to Autonews, VDA president Matthias Wissmann refused to give any hints as to what testing protocols they might use, or whether consumer and environmental advocacy groups would participate.
"We are in constructive talks with the Federal Transportation Ministry on the question how we can improve transparency, but we have not concluded the discussions," said Wissmann.
During a press event in Geneva last month, T&E director of clean vehicles, Greg Archer, went on to say that PSA's real world test results showed how in many cases, fuel consumption turned out to be higher by more than 40% than the certified figure. He also said that PSA's testing protocol helped show that fuel economy measurements can be reliable and reproducible.
"Volkswagen and Co. to follow PSA Group and T&E's lead? Would be good news for consumers," concluded T&E exec William Todts.