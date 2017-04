German Automakers Thinking Of Publishing Real-World Fuel Economy Figures

PHOTO GALLERY

Automakers from Germany are discussing whether to follow the lead of French group PSA and publish more realistic fuel economy figures in order to boost consumer confidence.Previously, PSA published so-called "real fuel consumption" for a great number of Peugeot, Citroen and DS models, after applying a new testing protocol Recently, VW Group CEO Matthias Mueller stated that his company is also discussing a similar action with its German competitors in the VDA.said the VW boss.However, according to, VDA president Matthias Wissmann refused to give any hints as to what testing protocols they might use, or whether consumer and environmental advocacy groups would participate.said Wissmann.During a press event in Geneva last month, T&E director of clean vehicles, Greg Archer, went on to say that PSA's real world test results showed how in many cases, fuel consumption turned out to be higher by more than 40% than the certified figure. He also said that PSA's testing protocol helped show that fuel economy measurements can be reliable and reproducible.concluded T&E exec William Todts.