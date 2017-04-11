Get Your Very Own 2018 Ford Mustang Revving Ringtone
| By Sergiu Tudose |
If you're tired of using generic ringtones or hearing music whenever your phone rings, Ford engineers have a proposition for you.
They went out and mounted microphones on a 2018 Mustang equipped with the all-new active valve performance exhaust, and have captured its sound for the purpose of making a free downloadable ringtone.
The audio plays the sound of the exhaust in track mode, while the car accelerates up to 155 mph (250 km/h). You can download the ringtone by clicking here. Regardless of the device you're on, click the three buttons underneath the comments bar in order to see the 'Download' tab.
"In track mode, this car really growls the way a Mustang should, and the new ringtone is a great way for fans to have fun with that," said Ford exhaust development engineer, Matt Flis.
The active valve performance exhaust, available on V8-powered Mustang GT models, offers drivers greater control over the system's auditory output. Instead of having basic on/off capabilities, like many other sports car do, the exhaust system on the new Mustang uses active valves in order to create a wider range of noises, based not just on the exhaust mode setting, but also engine rpm as well as speed.
"We created this system to provide customers with a sound experience that best complements the exhilaration of driving the Mustang," added Carl Widmann, Mustang chief engineer. "The total excitement is something you don't just feel, you hear."
While the exhaust sound is tailored to each specific mode, drivers can personalize it by using either the exhaust mode menu or MyMode settings.
As for how well the growl of the Mustang is going to work on your phone as a ringtone, chances are you'll enjoy it a lot more if your mobile device is equipped with stereo speakers - so, something like an iPhone 7 or a Sony Xperia X would probably work best.