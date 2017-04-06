Glamorous Kazakhstan Actress Smashes Her Producer's Mercedes With A Golf Club. Nice

An actress and pop singer from Kazakhstan has been filmed smashing a film producer’s Mercedes S-Class with a golf club after a sex scene of her was included in a film.
The local film, titled Blind Love, allegedly includes a sex scene with actress Sivi Makhmoudi which she requested should not be included in the film. The producer, Renat Basit, included it anyway and rather than talking it out, Makhmoudi went into a rage as she took out her frustrationc on the expensive S-Class.
In the video below she can be seen yelling abuse at the producer while he sits in the driver seat. She smashes the windshield, hits the side mirror and breaks both the driver’s side front and rear windows before hurriedly returning to her vehicle and driving away.
Remarkably, the producer looks totally calm as he exits the vehicle, perhaps in shock at what had just happened.
Perhaps he’ll now have second thoughts about including that raunchy scene…