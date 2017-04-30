GM Chief Mary Barra Rules Out Joining Trump Administration

Already one of the most powerful individuals in America, General Motors CEO Mary Barra has been observed cozying up to the Trump Administration since it took over the White House a little over 100 days ago.
But despite rumors to the contrary, she says she has no intention of leaving one for the other.
“I am 150 percent committed to General Motors,” said Barra on a conference call announcing the company's first-quarter earnings, according to Motor Trend, when asked about the rumors of her departure.
Barra sits on the President's Strategic and Policy Forum – an economic advisory council made up of some of America's top executives, past and present. Other members of the panel have included the heads of GE, IBM, Pepsi, Disney, and Boeing, as well as Elon Musk (Tesla) and Travis Kalanick (Uber). But as MT points out, it's often Barra that's positioned closest to the President in photos.
Barra's participation and proximity have prompted some to speculate that she could leave for a senior position in the executive branch of the US federal government. Those could include chief administrator of the National Highway Traffic Administration, or (should the positions open up) even Secretary of Transportation, or of Commerce.
However Barra, for the time being at least, remains fixated on her present job.