GM's Wuling Hong Guang S3 SUV Brings Versatility To Chinese Market

General Motors continues to pursue the SUV boom not only with its Western brands, but with the SAIC-GM-Wuling Chinese joint venture.
The latter is responsible for producing the new Hong Guang S3, a compact seven-seater SUV, the first one of its kind to wear the local brand's logo.
Developed on the same platform as the Hong Guang MPV, it has a length of 4,654 mm (183.23 in), a width of 1,731 mm (68.15 in), and a height of 1,777 mm (70 in), which is said to translate into a spacious interior that GM has yet to detail.
Among the amenities found on it are the LED DRLs, integrated on the sides of the bumper and sitting right under the headlights that have a black look, LED taillights, and optional roof rack.
The engine family includes two members: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated unit, which is likely shared with the new Baojun 310 Wagon that is also displayed at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged lump.
Details surrounding the output, transmission offerings, trim levels, and pricing, will likely be announced in the coming weeks, but don’t expect to find the new Wuling Hong Guang S3 outside China, as this won't happen.
Images GM & Chesi