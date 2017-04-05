Go Behind The Scenes With This Crazy 'Wrecking Ball' Stunt In Fast 8

We're still not sure which stunt is going to be the biggest one when it comes to The Fate of the Furious (aka Fast 8), but this wrecking ball scene looks like a blast.
The Fast & Furious franchise has brought us plenty of memorable stunts that we still remember today. Even the first movie - remember Dom & Brian playing chicken with that train at the end, with both of them barely making them across the tracks in time? Classic.
In this latest installment, the gang apparently thought that a wrecking ball might come in handy while they're being chased, and apparently, it worked like a charm.
According to special effects supervisor J.D. Schwalm, the ball weighed no less than 32,000 lbs (14.5 tons) and both the cars as well as the ball were traveling at about 40 mph (64 km/h) during the collision.
Safe to say, the cars lost that battle. In fact, 14.5 tons is enough to plow through a convoy of 2017MY Volvos, and those are some pretty strong cars.
The Fate of the Furious hits theaters on April 14th.