Go Offroading In Style With This 1997 Range Rover HSE Vitesse

If you're looking for a cheap yet capable off-roader, that's also got some class to it, this second-generation special edition Range Rover is definitely worth a look.
It's called the HSE Vitesse Edition and it's finished in Monza Red, one of only 250 units produced back in 1997. It's powered by a 4.6-liter V8, mated to a 4-speed automatic, and has 156,000 miles (251,000 km) on the clock.
As of right now, the car is being auctioned off on Bring a Trailer, where the highest bid has reached a little over $6,300. If you're tempted to throw your hat in the ring, you only have a few hours.
You can clearly see that the Monza Red coating is fading on the hood as well as on the roof, although overall the car seems to be in pretty decent condition. It's also had a replacement rear bumper cover installed in 2015 following a minor accident.
Inside, this Range Rover has black leather seats with red piping specific to the Vitesse Edition. It's also equipped with a Harman-Kardon 300-watt 12-speaker stereo system, which is a great option to have, although the seller says that the dash cluster display is dim. Other issues inside include a broken sunroof air-flap, preventing the roof from opening properly.
However, the HSE Vitesse has had some work done recently, and boasts a rebuilt electronic air suspension valve block, a new compressor, new shocks and air-springs, new rotors and pads, plus a new radiator, filter and regulator.