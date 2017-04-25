Google's Co-Founder Unveils Kitty Hawk Flyer

The long-awaited electric aircraft from Google co-founder Larry Page has just launched in the form of the Kitty Hawk Flyer.
While some are referring to Page’s creation as a flying car, it isn’t one. Instead, it is more of a huge drone that can support the weight of a pilot and can land and take-off vertically from water and land.
Perhaps the most intriguing thing about this unique form of transportation is that it has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to be flown in uncongested areas and customers won’t need a pilot’s license to use it.
Pricing details haven’t been released and you shouldn’t expect to see the Flyer on streets near you. Instead, Google expects it to initially be purchased by enthusiasts and hobbyists and in all likelihood, it will be predominately used as a new form of recreation, perhaps for those bored of riding a jetski.
In a statement, Page said “We’ve all had dreams of flying effortlessly. I’m excited that one day very soon I’ll be able to climb onto my Kitty Hawk Flyer for a quick and easy personal flight.”