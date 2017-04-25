Gorgeous 1990 BMW M3 E30 Waiting For You To Take It Home

Of course, it expects dinner and a movie first before letting you in, but still, this classic BMW M3 promises to be in bed before the sun sets.
SilverstoneAuctions are in charge of selling the example you see here on May 13. The auctioneers estimate that it will change hands for anywhere between £40,000 and £50,000 ($51,285-$64,105).
Produced in 1990, the M3 was supplied new to Munich, Germany, and 11 years later, it was shipped to the United Kingdom, where it remains up to this day.
With a red exterior over a black leather interior, it's as clean as they come. It has less than 80,000 miles (128,748 km) on the clock, and it is claimed to have been properly maintained, as detailed in the comprehensive history file that includes the service booklet, original German registration documents, service invoices, and MoT certificates.
Notable updates to the classic Bimmer include the refurbished 16-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in new Toyo tires, with new badges, along with an original Bavaria sound system.