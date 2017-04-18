Growling Jaguar F-Pace SVR Will Give You Goosebumps

As Jaguar are putting the final touches to their F-Pace SVR, more prototypes are being spied out in the open.
The latest one was captured on the Nurburgring, and proves that the powerful SUV will not only be extremely fast, but also very noisy, courtesy of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that pumps 575hp into the F-Type R, and 75hp less on the SVR variant.
How much power the unit delivers on the most potent member of the Jaguar F-Pace family is unknown, but it will probably allow it to accelerate from 0 to 62mph (100km/h) in around 4 seconds. That's a 'must have' feature in order for the vehicle to take on the Mercedes-AMG GLC63, and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Verde, among others.
Its toned wheel arches and large air intakes in the front bumper aren’t exactly visible here, but these should be the visual features that will set it apart over the regular models, along with different wheel patterns and some tweaks made inside.
Expect the new F-Type SVR to debut before the end of the year.