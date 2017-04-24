Have A Couple Million To Spare? This Pagani Huayra Has Your Name On It

We can think of a number of different ways we might spend a couple of million dollars, were we to come across such a fortune. But we can't think of many better recipients of such largess as a Pagani Huayra – like the one pictured here for sale.
The second brainchild of Italian-Argentinian supercar designer Horacio Pagani, the Huayra is made almost entirely out of carbon fiber, propelled by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 sourced from Mercedes-AMG. Only about 100 of them have been made at the same factory in Modena that previously produced the Pagani Zonda, and they remain highly coveted among the supercar elite.
The example you see here is listed for sale on JamesEdition by Dubai-based broker Knight International. It was built in 2014 and has just 1,616 miles on the odometer, each and every one of which we're sure were accrued with great pleasure. It's all red-tinted carbon fiber inside and out, with black leather upholstery and all manner of optional upgrades.
The seller is asking €1.95 million for it, which works out to about $2.09 million at current exchange rates. As unfathomably large a sum of money as that may seem to spend on a single car, that seems to be about the going rate: RM Sotheby's sold one similar (albeit with even lower milage) just last month for about the same, and we'd be hard-pressed to find one for much less.