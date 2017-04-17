Hear The Four-Cylinder Jaguar F-Type For The First Time

On the back of the four-cylinder Jaguar F-Type being revealed last week, we can now get our first taste of what it sounds like thanks to the video below.
Set to take the fight directly to the Porsche 718 Cayman, the new F-Type is powered by the company’s range-topping four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine which delivers 296 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. But does it sound any good?
On the two short occasions we can hear the four-cylinder F-Type roaring through the factory, it emits quite a satisfying bark. For a four-cylinder that is.
Compared to the V6 and V8-powered F-Types, it sounds unsurprisingly tame but even still, there’s every chance that it will sell in quite high numbers, particularly since it has been priced a touch below the 718 Cayman S in the UK.
As standard, the small engine is mated exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to the rear wheels. It will help the car hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 5.4 seconds and with this being the lightest F-Type on offer, it promises to add some unique handling characteristics to the popular Jaguar sports car family.